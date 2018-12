Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Fire Department crews battled a fire at what appeared to be a vacant house Friday morning.

According to IFD, crews were dispatched to the location at 24th Street and MLK around 6 a.m.

Officials said the home had no working utilities and appeared to be vacant. They consider the home a total loss and are waiting on daylight to gather more information on the cause.

Crews were still putting out hot spots as of about 6:45 a.m. Crews said no one was injured.