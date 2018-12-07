× Downtown business says city is ignoring pothole problem, but officials disagree

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Employees at a downtown Indianapolis business say potholes have made the street outside of their building nearly impassable. Adding to the problems, the employees say the city has so far failed to respond to their calls for service.

The roads outside Courier, a business which sits a stone’s throw away from Lucas Oil Stadium on the corner of Pennsylvania and McCarty streets, have been in some level of disrepair for the better part of two years. Since August, they’ve appointed one man, compliance director Bob Welch, to be in charge of seeking help from the city.

“I started calling the city back in august and have called numerous times,” Welch said.

However, Welch added that each time he calls that he gets the same response from the Mayor’s Action Center.

“Each time I’m told the repairs have already been made,” said Welch.

The level of disrepair of Pennsylvania Street tells a different story.

Originally, Welch says there seemed to be some confusion between him and the Mayor’s Action Center about the exact location of the potholes. But once he says that miscommunication was cleared up, he thought things would be taken care of.

“Obviously you can tell it hasn’t been completed,” Welch said.

Welch says eventually the potholes began causing damage to company and employee owned vehicles. He added that the problem got so bad they took things into their own hands and patched some of the potholes themselves.

In response to Welch’s Claims, a DPW spokesperson sent this statement to FOX59:

“I drove the area and there is evidence of pothole patching. The resident called the MAC in August and then followed up again in September and October. Each time, a team member from DPW went out and filled potholes. There are a couple of things at play here. First, trucks also travel on this street, which contributes to potholes and the deterioration of the road. Second, the storm drains are clogged, which leads to localized flooding and deterioration as well. City-County code describes the duty of property owners to maintain their drainage facility so they don’t become an environmental public nuisance. DPW regularly encourages residents to keep their storm drains clear. As I stated earlier, we encourage residents to report issues via the MAC or Request Indy. We ask that the resident continue reporting potholes as our team will always go out and fill them. If the resident is requesting that the street be resurfaced then a study on preservation would need to be done as it is a brick street and historic, which is a more extensive process.”

Welch expressed his skepticism towards the statement, but added that ultimately, he just wants the street to be drivable again.

“There needs to be a long term fix, but right now we need a short term fix as soon as possible.”