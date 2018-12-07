× FedEx worker killed in accident at Indianapolis airport hub

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A FedEx employee was killed in an overnight accident at the Indianapolis International Airport.

A spokesperson for the Department Labor confirmed it happened at the company’s hub on Friday.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Adminaistration (IOSHA) is investigating the incident.

FedEx issued this statement expressing its condolences for the worker’s family:

“No words can convey the grief we all feel over the loss our team member, and our prayers and deepest condolences are extended to his family. We are cooperating with authorities investigating the accident.”

FOX59 is working to gather more information on the accident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.