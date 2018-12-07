Foodie Spotlight: Let Ocean Prime cook up a classy holiday meal

Indianapolis is quickly becoming one of the hottest food cities in America. A destination for true foodies who are interested in everything from fine dining to food trucks. This column will put the spotlight on one of these local hot spots to help get the word out and share in the love of all things food.

Review by Dustin Heller (find him on Instagram, @eatindywatchindie)

‘Tis the season to be jolly, whether that means spending time with friends and family, listening to Christmas music on continuous rotation or opening presents delivered by ol’ Saint Nick himself. All these things are fine and good, but this is a food column, after all. Therefore, I’m here to tell you why foodies should be jolly this holiday season by eating out at a fancy restaurant!

It has been a tradition in my family for years to have a holiday dinner at a high-end restaurant where we can put on our Sunday best and splurge a little. I’m sure my family is not an exception in this case, so I’m here to tell you about a special restaurant on Indy’s north side that will definitely take care of you and yours.

Ocean Prime is located at 8555 N River Rd #100, just east of the Fashion Mall at the Keystone Crossing Corridor–you can’t miss their illuminating blue signage. They specialize in seafood (Ocean), steaks (Prime), and exceptional customer service. Maybe they should have tried to work that into their name because it truly is stellar (shoutout to our waiter, Luke). It’s not like we get to eat at a posh restaurant like Ocean Prime every day, so to help you out with that, I’m going to give you my idea of the perfect meal from start to finish.

Please keep in mind that everything listed below tastes as good as it looks!

Appetizers

Lobster Roll: Let’s kick things off with some high-end sushi (no, this isn’t a lobster roll as in the New England style sandwich, although I’m sure Ocean Prime would make a mean one!). This roll is made of poached lobster tail, kiwi, masago (capelin roe), spicy mango puree, and a pickled serrano pepper. This roll definitely brings the heat!

“Smoking” Shellfish Tower: Keep in mind, I did say that we’re splurging. This is the appetizer for the entire family and it’s custom built to your liking. You can choose from oysters on the half shell, chilled crab meat cocktail, shrimp cocktail and even Alaskan King Crab Legs. This dish gets an A+ for both taste and presentation. WOW!

Main Course

Florida Grouper: I am a steak lover almost to a fault, but you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you didn’t order seafood at Ocean Prime. That’s not to say the steak isn’t delicious, it’s just that the seafood is so darn good. Grouper has a mild taste and a nice firm texture that makes it the perfect fish for this dish. The grouper is prepared with small chunks of lobster, gnocchi, spring peas and lemon jus. The Florida grouper is a light dish that’s bursting with flavor.

Side Dishes

Black Truffle Mac & Cheese: The mac & cheese itself is very creamy and delicious and can stand on its own, but adding the black truffle on top makes this a showstopper. I’m a mac & cheese fanatic, so I’d like to think I know what I’m talking about here.

Broccoli and Cauliflower: We need to have some fresh veggies to offset the heaviness of the mac & cheese, and this roasted broccoli and cauliflower dish is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Dessert

Warm Butter Cake: What better way to finish off a meal than with some cake? Even better: it’s warm and served with ice cream, fresh berries and raspberry sauce. Loosen your belt and finish this meal in style.

There you have it, the perfect meal for this holiday season. Happy holidays!