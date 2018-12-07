× Indiana man pleads guilty in 1988 slaying of 8-year-old girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind.– An Indiana man pleaded guilty Friday in the 1988 abduction and murder of an 8-year-old girl.

John D. Miller, 59, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and child molesting.

Miller confessed in July to abducting, sexually assaulting and strangling the Fort Wayne girl in April 1988, prosecutors said. Her body was found three days later in a ditch about 20 miles away.

Investigators say DNA evidence and genealogy databases helped link Miller to April’s killing.

He’ll be sentenced on Dec. 31, according to WANE, who reports an arrangement calls for him to serve 80 years.