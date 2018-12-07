× Indy man arrested in connection with October shooting at Zionsville apartment complex

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – An Indianapolis man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Zionsville apartment complex in late October.

Police say the victim was found shot in the head at the Quail Run Apartments, but he’s expected to survive.

Police believe 20-year-old Jaice E. Dusang was involved in the incident and he was taken into custody on Thursday on the following charges:

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony

Robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony

Aggravated battery, a level 3 felony

Criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony

Criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony

Criminal recklessness in an inhabited dwelling, a level 5 felony

Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony

Theft, a level 6 felony

Carrying a handgun without a permit, a class a misdemeanor

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information that help investigators is asked to call Crime Stopper of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This was the second shooting at the apartment complex in recent years. In May of 2017, a 30-year-old Indianapolis man was shot and killed there.