Indy’s Thomas Taggart Memorial to be transformed into outdoor amphitheater

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A $9,240,000 grant will be used to restore Indianapolis’ Thomas Taggart Memorial and turn the space into an outdoor amphitheater.

The grant is part of Lilly Endowment Inc.’s Strengthening Indianapolis Through Arts and Cultural Innovation initiative.

The memorial, named after former Mayor Thomas Taggart (1895-1901), is located in Riverside Park and was built in 1931.

Organizers say the amphitheater will be home to the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company’s free Shakespeare performances and will also feature Indy Parks’ free summer concert and movie series, as well as other arts and culture performances and events throughout the year.

“The Parks Foundation was proud to facilitate this grant application on behalf of these great partners, and we are so grateful to the leadership and vision of the Lilly Endowment in awarding this grant to the Taggart Memorial Mainstage Amphitheatre project,” said Indianapolis Parks Foundation President, Lori Hazlett. “The restoration and activation of the Taggart Memorial is an ambitious and visionary part of the Riverside Park Master Plan, and will serve as an inspiring catalyst for future investment and transformation of Riverside Regional Park.”

The parks department didn’t say when the project is expected to be finished.