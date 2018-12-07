McDonald’s customer shoots attempted robber in drive-thru line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two separate shootings on the east side of Indianapolis put three people in the hospital Thursday night. Those shootings were just minutes apart, and only a few miles down the road.

Just before 10 p.m., a man was in line at a McDonald’s drive-thru on Emerson Avenue picking up dinner for his family, when police say another man, armed with a gun, came up to his window. That man demanded money and the BMW the victim was driving. Police say the two did not know each other.

"He was just like any other person waiting for dinner in the drive-thru line,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook.

Police say the man behind the wheel tried to drive away, but the suspect pulled him out of the car. That’s when investigators believe the driver pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect, who has since been arrested.

“If you’re placed in a situation where you have a weapon on you and you see something happen, please call police, let us handle it," Cook said. "If you have a weapon, please use it as a last resort.”

This incident came just minutes after police received another call of shots fired on 31st Street, outside a home less than two miles down the road from the McDonald’s.

“Officers on north district got a run on shots fired," said IMPD Captain Michael Elder at the scene. "It then became a person shot. When we arrived we found two males under the age of 25, both shot.”

One of those men, 18-year-old De’yaris Lequan Perkins, was taken the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect in the McDonald’s robbery who was shot is in stable condition. About four to five people in the other robbery were detained, and at the time police said they believe they have detained everyone involved in that case.