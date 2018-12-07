× Several stolen vehicles, trailers recovered after wanted man is arrested in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man wanted in several central Indiana counties was arrested in Indianapolis following a brief pursuit on Wednesday.

Metropolitan police say they were actively searching for Kevin Gray, 34, in the 5800 block of W. 41st Place when they spotted him driving a Ford F-350. When officers turned around to stop the vehicle, it reportedly fled.

During the subsequent police chase, officers discovered the vehicle Gray was fleeing in had been reported stolen in late November.

Police say Gray later crashed the vehicle in to a pole and then attempted to get into another vehicle. When officers caught up to him, he allegedly resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, police say they were able to gain control and take Gray into custody.

Over the course of the investigation, officers say they recovered five other stolen vehicles and two stolen trailers.

Gray is facing charges of auto theft and resisting arrest as well as multiple warrants out of Hamilton, Henry, Johnson, and Marion counties.

Anyone with information about criminal activity should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).