Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game nominees: December 7

Nominees for the Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game from the Friday Night Fast Break (WXIN December 7, 2018).

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught this Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of those plays becomes the  Shelbourne Knee Center Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN’S AARON ETHERINGTON

Hamilton Southeastern players Aaron Etherington and Noah Smith execute a two-man game to perfection as Etherington sneaks behind the North Central defense for a dunk during the Royals' 73-57 win.

NOMINEE #2: CARMEL'S JOHN MICHAEL MULLOY

In transition, Carmel's John Michael Mulloy follows a teammate's shot off the glass with a rim-rocking dunk. Mulloy's Greyhounds beat their Hamilton County rivals Noblesville 45-40.