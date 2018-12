CARMEL, Ind. – Crews have reopened southbound US 31 in Carmel following a four-vehicle crash Friday evening.

The city’s fire department says the crash happened just before 116th St. shortly before 5:30 p.m.

The closure caused major backups in the area and drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.

There is no word on injuries at this point. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

