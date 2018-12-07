Speedway police chase ends in crash that left car in pieces

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A police chase in Speedway ended in a serious crash Friday afternoon.

Officers say the two suspects in the pursuit lost control of their vehicle and crashed near the intersection of 16th St. and Cunningham Rd. Photos from the scene show the car split into pieces in the residential neighborhood.

Speedway firefighters say they assisted police with the extrication of the suspects who were then taken to local hospitals in “stable condition.”

According to police, the suspects were wanted for shoplifting and they’re now in custody.

