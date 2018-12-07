Take a look at this: Firefighter dressed as ‘Elf’ picks pillow fights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Boston firefighter decided to spread some holiday cheer by taking to the streets.

Brendan Edwards and his brother Ryan Sullivan dressed as "Buddy the Elf" to pick playful pillow fights with perfect strangers.

They posted up in bustling downtown Boston and challenged passers-by, quickly turning side-eyes into smiles.

The pair shared the homemade video online and it has racked up over 150,000 views in just days.

--

When an Alaska homeowner was awakened in the night by his doorbell, he naturally went to check his doorbell camera to see who it was.

But, Kyle Stultz quickly realized the culprit was a giant moose's rear end!

The animal had wandered into their carport and presumable brushed against the doorbell, giving the homeowner quite an "a-moosing" tale to tell.

--

NOAA Fisheries posted a picture on Facebook of a Hawaiian monk seal with an eel stuck up its nose.

Experts say this has become a more frequent problem recently.

They suspect it may be the result of seals foraging for food in coral and eel contained therein, trying to escape.

They said in all cases, the eels were removed and the seals were fine.