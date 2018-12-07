× Whitestown police say man arrested after reported burglary, chase may be linked to several thefts

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – A burglary investigation led to a chase and the arrest of a man who may be involved in several thefts in Whitestown and Boone County, police say.

According to the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating a burglary around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they saw a dark-colored SUV turn off its lights and pull into a driveway off County Road 500 E.

An officer put a spotlight on the SUV, which then left the driveway and almost struck the police car. The SUV headed south on CR 500 E at a high rate of speed, police said, disregarding stop signs at several intersections.

The SUV drove off the road at a T-intersection near CR 450 S and CR 500 E, where it crashed into some trees on a residential property. The driver then got out and ran into the woods.

Police set up a perimeter and began tracking the suspect with a K9. Several other agencies, including the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Zionsville Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Carmel Police Department, and Whitestown Fire Department, assisted in the search.

Several hours later, Indiana State Police spotted a man matching the suspect’s description on I-65 near 86th Street in Marion County. The man again tried to run away; police set up a second perimeter and caught him in a nearby neighborhood.

Police later identified the man as Michael Murphy of Indianapolis. He was being held in the Boone County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended with prior convictions, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief.

Detectives with the Whitestown Police Department and Boone County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating Murphy’s possible involvement in burglaries around the area.