Your Town Friday Holiday Edition: Avon’s New Ice Bumper Cars

Avon, Ind. - For this week's holiday themed Your Town Friday, we're heading to a true one-of-a-kind winter activity.

There are bumper cars at the Avon Ice Rink! It's the first place in the nation with bumper cars on synthetic ice. The "iceless" rink is also open for ice skating.

Ice skating is $5 per person and ice bumper car sessions are also $5.

Children must be 36 inches or taller and 5 years of age or older for the bumper cars. Younger children can sit with adults or older siblings.

The rink in Avon at the Washington Township Park is open regardless of the outside temperature, since there is no ice to melt.

Click here for more on Premier Entertainment Group's prices, requirements and hours!