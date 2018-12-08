× A chilly weekend but we’re tracking mild air returning

Brrrrr!!! It may be December but these temperatures are still well below average for this time of year. High temperatures for this time of year should be at 41° in Indianapolis. We came in a good 14° cooler than that. More seasonable temperatures are in the forecast but we still have to wait a couple days.

It could be worse. It may be cold across Central Indiana but heavy rain and snow are pummeling areas of south of here. In fact Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings stretch from Oklahoma to North Carolina.

We’ll be a little warmer tomorrow but things still on the cool side with highs topping out in the mid to upper 30’s.

If you don’t mind the chill, it will be another great evening to get out and enjoy some of the seasonal festivities like Christmas at the Zoo or Ice Skating!

Our dry stretch continues into mid next week before showers return just before the weekend. However, warmer air is moving in too and will melt away the rest of our lingering ice and snow.