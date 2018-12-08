Conductor Cody brings Christmas magic show to Indy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The holiday season is often full of magic, and so is Conductor Cody's Christmas Express! magic show.

All aboard! Today and tomorrow magician and railroad enthusiast Conductor Cody will take families on a magical holiday train trip at the IndyFringe theatre - located at 719 E St Clair Street - with two separate performances offering whimsy and awe. Conductor Cody's routines include restoring broken train tickets, playing reindeer games, making hot chocolate appear, and, at the end of his show, the children in attendance will help Cody make Santa and Mrs. Claus appear out of an empty gift box.

The show is best for children ages 3 to 8, but fun for the whole family.

Saturday's show begins at 5 p.m. while Sunday's show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 10 and under.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available after the show for photographs and gift requests. For tickets, visit IndyFringe.org.