GREENWOOD, Ind. - Christmas came early for local kids Saturday morning for the annual Clothe-a-Kid event hosted by the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Fifty children in need were treated to breakfast, a shopping spree at JCPenney, and a visit with Santa.

Fundraising begins now for next year's event. Firefighters will "stand by the bell" for two weeks before Christmas outside of Castelton Square Mall and Circle Center Mall. $10,000 is spent each year.