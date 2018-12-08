Hot holiday gifts for family chill time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Looking for holiday gifts for the family that promote quality time spent together? Well, Katy Mann of Indy with Kids has some ideas both parents and kids will love!

Katy, along with her daughter Lulu, join our FOX59 Morning Show to show off a variety of gift ideas both parents and children can enjoy. Some of the ideas include a strategic board game named Chickapig, a magnetism science kit from STEM, a free story-sharing app called LifeTales, and Lulu demonstrating the fun of Razor scooters!