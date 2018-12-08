× Indiana woman charged after allegedly bludgeoning 4-month-old daughter to death

CROWN POINT, Ind. — Authorities have charged a northwest Indiana woman in the bludgeoning death of her infant daughter.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports 25-year-old Lisa Marie Rodriguez of Hammond appeared in court Friday a day after being arrested. She was charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the death Tuesday of 4-month-old Brooklynn Rodriguez.

Rodriguez requested an attorney and said she had no income or property.

Brooklynn’s death was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma to the head. A pathologist also found bruises on the girl’s torso.

Brooklynn’s father, Nicholas Bray, faces criminal charges. He’s accused of twice attacking Lisa Marie Rodriguez while she was pregnant, though his attorney says Bray was defending himself.