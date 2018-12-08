IndyProv celebrates 15 years at the Athenaeum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Emmy-nominated IndyProv celebrated 15 years at the Athenaeum on Friday, and our very own Chris Hagan joined in on the action. The show featured current members and alumni performing skits and games.
