INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis high school students debuted apps Friday, some of which can help students choose a career path. Sixty students from George Washington and Arsenal Tech worked on the apps. Students participated in the program through a partnership between IPS and IUPUI's Informatics Diversity-Enhanced Workforce. The students can gain IT credit through the program.
IPS students create their own apps
