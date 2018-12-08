CARMEL, Ind. — Boomer traded his basketball shoes for ice skates Friday at Carmel's Christkindlmarkt. Boomer and the Pacemates spent the day skating and coloring. Christkindlmarkt runs until Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.
Pacers Day at Christkindlmarkt
