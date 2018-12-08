Pacers Day at Christkindlmarkt

Posted 4:46 PM, December 8, 2018, by

CARMEL, Ind. — Boomer traded his basketball shoes for ice skates Friday at Carmel's Christkindlmarkt. Boomer and the Pacemates spent the day skating and coloring. Christkindlmarkt runs until Dec. 23 at 9 p.m.