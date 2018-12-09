Colts snap Texans’ win streak with 24-21 win

Posted 4:14 PM, December 9, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 09: Eric Ebron #85 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown reception against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Tex. – A week after suffering a disappointing loss at a divisional opponent, the Colts went back on the road and upset the AFC South leaders.

The Colts rallied from an early deficit to beat the Texans 24-21, snapping their nine-game winning streak.  Andrew Luck lead the offense to 17 straight points in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Marlon Mack scored on four-yard touchdown to tie the game at seven after a 60-yard Luck to T.Y. Hilton completion.

Luck then hit Eric Ebron for a 14-yard score to take the lead.

Adam Vinatieri made a 54-yard field goal right before halftime to give the Colts a 17-7 lead heading into the locker room.  Luck scrambled for 13-yards for a first down and connected with Ebron and Chester Rogers for big gains to set-up the score.

Houston scored on its first possession of the second half to cut into the lead, but the Colts responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive to push their lead back to 10.  Luck found Zach Pascal for a 12-yard touchdown.

The win improved the Colts record to 7-6 and kept them alive in the AFC playoff picture.  They host the Cowboys next week at Lucas Oil Stadium.