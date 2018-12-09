IN Focus: Hoosiers remember former President Bush

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosier political operatives who worked closely with former President George H.W. Bush are remembering the 41st president fondly in this week of remembrance.

"He was a wonderful individual and I think when times were though, that's the measure of an individual," said Lou Gerig, who worked as a press assistant in the White House when Bush was Vice President.

"Every time he was there, he made the time to make the rounds around the west wing to see some of the folks who served him when he was President and then to see the new friends he had made along the way when his son was President," said Indiana GOP spokesman Pete Seat, who worked in the White House under President George W. Bush.

In the video above, Seat and Gerig share their memories of President Bush, and we revisit one of this week's most emotional moments in the capitol rotunda.