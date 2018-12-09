IN Focus: Panelists discuss Mueller probe, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the latest developments in the Mueller probe impact the political climate in Washington? And what about the news that VP Mike Pence's chief of staff may be in line to replace White House chief of staff John Kelly?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Tony Samuel, Jennifer Hallowell and Robin Winston discuss this week's top stories, including the President's pick for attorney general and the latest news on the Russia probe.

According to reports from the Associated Press:

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, was in touch as far back as 2015 with a Russian who offered “political synergy” with the Trump election campaign, the federal special counsel said Friday in a court filing.

Filings by prosecutors from both New York and the Trump-Russia special counsel’s office laid out for the first time details of the cooperation of Cohen, a vital witness who once said he’d “take a bullet” for the president but who in recent months has become a prime antagonist and pledged to come clean with the government.

Federal prosecutors said Friday that Cohen deserves a substantial prison sentence despite his cooperation with investigators. He is to be sentenced next week, and may face several years in prison.

In hours of meetings with prosecutors, Cohen detailed his intimate involvement in an array of episodes, including some that directly touch the president, that are at the center of investigations into campaign finance violations and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

In the video below, we highlight some of this week's top stories in Washington, and in the video above, our panel also analyzes several topics making news here in Indiana, including Gov. Eric Holcomb's agenda for the coming year, and Mayor Joe Hogsett's bid for re-election as Indianapolis mayor.