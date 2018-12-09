× Indy Unsolved: Father wounded in shooting teams up with IMPD to find son’s killer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – When Jaylen Murray was just 13-years-old, he moved to Indianapolis to live with his father on the city’s northeast side.

Marcus Murray was at a club in the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue in 2012 when he stepped outside for hot dog and someone took aim at the man behind him, but shot the Air Force veteran instead.

The bullet wound confined Murray to a wheelchair and severally impacted his son.

“That was where some things started making him think different because here I’ve always been in his life and now both of our lives have changed,” said Murray.

“I would think that just being a teenager and full of energy I would say that you think you’re invincible that sometimes what happens to others isn’t going to happen to you.”

IMPD Detective Harry Dunn was the investigator on Murray’s case, and while an arrest was never made, Murray stayed in touched with him.

That connection proved useful on February 3, 2016, when Jaylen Murray was found shot to death in the front seat of a car at the Park Forest Apartments near 46th Street and Arlington Avenue. Detective Dunn was assigned to the case.

“He had a past of being involved with some of the wrong people,” said Dunn. “It seems that Jaylen gained proceeds from a CVS pharmacy robbery. The individuals that were involved in that robbery wanted to rob Jaylen.”

Jaylen thought he was buying a gun but was double-crossed.

“From there I began learning some of the stuff that pertained around to his death. I never knew he was on Crime Stoppers. I didn’t know that he was involved in anything,” said Murray. “Apparently he was involved in some pharmacy robberies and the picture I saw he was with another individual at a pharmacy and there was a camera shot of him.”

Murray knew before the murder that his son was running with a rough crowd and asked Detective Dunn to talk to him.

“I was just trying to get him to stay on the right track. I know that he was frustrated with working at White Castle because it wasn’t enough money to take care of what he wanted for himself and his newborn child and you know sometimes you get those urges where a quick idea is the best idea and that’s usually when you don’t think it fully through,” said Murray.

“For him, I don’t think that he ever expected it and I don’t think he fully looked at what happened to him would happen. I think he trusted that whoever he was around that his safety would never be questioned like that it’s a result of not thinking about both sides of your actions.”

The night his baby was born, Jaylen was 15 and ran for more than 200 yards in a football game for the Arlington Golden Knights.

It was one of his last shots at glory before dropping out of school and beginning the pursuit of cash at any cost.

“I have interviewed most of the individuals that was involved in his entire day that day,” recalled Dunn, who said he has talked with Murray’s killer and the person who set him up to be murdered.

There are individuals that are out there that know exactly who is responsible for this murder. I am quite aware of who some of those individuals are.”

“We need direct information to be able to prosecute a case,” said the detectives. “Its about an individual who is willing to say, ‘This person told me exactly what he did,’ or, ‘I was there when it happened and I’m a little fed up and I want to do the right thing.’”

If you’re that person, and want to earn $1,000 for your information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.