Monday morning commuters could be dealing with slick road conditions

From a day of cloud cover Saturday to a day of sunshine today! Temperatures were still on the cool side but we did hit high temperatures 10-degrees higher than they were the day before. That’s at least an improvement. However, we do have some concerns as we head into the overnight hours and toward the Monday morning commute. Fog moving in overnight will cause areas of reduced visibility. Areas of dense fog are possible too. Remember, fog is moisture here at the surface, and when we combine that with our temperatures that are already below freezing, freezing fog is certainly a possibility. That means commuters may have to deal with slick road conditions by early Monday morning.

Since we’ve been cold the past several days, road and bridge temperatures are also already below freezing. Untreated roadways will be of particular concern during the morning.

Mostly cloudy skies tomorrow will keep temperatures on the cool side. However, a warm-up is in the works. Rain and even a chance for some snow at times returns later this week.