INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A north side section of the Monon Trail will close starting on Thursday for repairs.

The trail will be closed from E. 61st Street to Northview Ave. for repairs of the bridge that runs over Kessler Ave.

It will still be open to the north and south of that section, and there will be a detour that runs to College Ave. and then to Broad Ripple Ave. Indy Parks says the trail will be fully open on Jan. 15.