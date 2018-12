× 90 displaced following near east side fire at homeless shelter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities say a fire at a near east side homeless shelter displaced 90 adults on Monday afternoon.

Just after 3:15 p.m., IFD was dispatched to Good News Mission, a homeless shelter, after a fire inside the building broke out.

No injuries were reported. IFD estimates the damage at around $70,000.

The Indiana Red Cross is on scene for victim assistance.