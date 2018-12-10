If you have a new smartphone on your Christmas list, don't forget about a new high-tech way to charge it. Rich Demuro checked out some of the latest wireless chargers to find out which one will work best for you.
Best wireless device charges for your budget
-
Apple and Google upgrade 911 location information
-
‘Presidential Alert’: FEMA to test emergency alert system next week
-
Multiple businesses targeted by robbers on the west side
-
Here’s what you need to know about Apple’s less expensive iPhone XR
-
How to save some money on your bathroom renovation
-
-
Experts warn against holiday scams as Black Friday, Cyber Monday loom
-
Best tech gifts to give this year
-
You will receive a ‘Presidential Alert’ text on Wednesday during national test
-
New details released regarding Indy’s 2 officer-involved shootings within 12 hours
-
Indianapolis sees significant increase in hit-and-run crashes as more drivers leave victims for dead
-
-
Best Buy takes wraps off its Black Friday 2018 deals, announces Thanksgiving hours
-
Here’s what Walmart’s offering for Black Friday 2018
-
Homeless agencies say recent scheme shouldn’t stop families from giving