Customer shot, killed after robbery at Dollar General in Cumberland

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities say a customer was shot and killed Monday night in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in Cumberland.

At around 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the store, located in the 12000 block of E. Washington St., on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a male shot to death in the parking lot. Authorities say the victim was pulled into the parking lot after they exited the store as a result of an attempted robbery. The assailant reportedly fled on foot.

As detectives continued to investigate the incident they learned that another male was inside the business robbing the Dollar General at the same time as the shooting. That male left on foot, also. A perimeter involving the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was established, but has since been discontinued. Detectives have several persons of interest detained for questioning.

This follows a robbery at the Pizza King next door on Friday night. It happened roughly 15 minutes before close. A 17-year-old high school senior was working to save money for college when three thieves came in.

“He came over to me and he pointed the gun at me and had his hand on my back and the gun to my back.,” she said. “We’re human beings too and we don’t deserve this.”

Authorities are currently looking for at least one person with K9 units. Suspect information is not available at this time.

Last month, Cumberland police told us “enough is enough” after 26 business robberies have taken place in 2018.

If you saw something, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. Cumberland police are handling the investigation.