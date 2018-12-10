× Freezing fog this morning; slow warming trend midweek!

Another frigid start this morning out-the-door with morning lows hovering in the teens, under mainly clear skies. Some patchy fog is developing (mainly in rural areas) and could be freezing on contact, so some spots may be contending with black ice for the rush hour. Additional sunshine today should slowly move our temperatures above freezing by the afternoon, while another quiet afternoon is anticipated!

Milder weather to SLOWLY work in this workweek! By midweek, a rain and snow mix will return with little accumulation. In fact, rain showers appear more likely from Wednesday through Friday than snow, with afternoon highs in the 40’s.