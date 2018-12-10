× Man found dead on Indy’s northwest side marks third person killed in less than 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Three men were killed in less than 24 hours in Indianapolis.

The latest shooting took place in Scarborough Lake Apartments just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Police were called to the 6400 block of Maidstone Road on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a dead man in one of the top floor apartments. IMPD says they believe he is in his 20s.

Nearly eight hours before that, police responded to another shooting on the south side in a home near Keystone and Murray. A man in his early 20s was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

There were other people inside the home at the time, and police are interviewing them.

Also, police responded to the northeast side of Indianapolis just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after a man was found lying next to a vehicle with its engine running in the 2500 block of N. LaSalle St.

Police say he had trauma to his body, and he was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases at this time. If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.