Man dies after trying to rescue his dog from icy water on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man died Monday after attempting to save a dog who had gone out onto the ice of a retention pond.

Crews arrived on the scene in the 7000 block of PGA Drive at The Masters Apartments just after noon after witnesses said they saw a man go into the water and hadn’t returned.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) says the man has lived at the complex for several years and tried to rescue his dog.

The team was deployed into the water at 12:19 p.m. and the man was found two minutes later. He was about 30 feet from the shore and 15 feet down in approximately 37-degree water.

They got him back to shore and performed CPR. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in extreme critical condition, according to IFD. He later died from his injuries.

The dog survived the ordeal and was able to get out of the water on its own.

Two residents who attempted to help in the rescue were checked out on scene and released.