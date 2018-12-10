More fog overnight; Cold pattern eases with milder pattern developing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOME SUN FOR SOME MONDAY

More clouds and more fog. After some brighter skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday the clouds hang on Monday. I'm posting below the images from Ball State University in Muncie, Grand Park - The Sports Campus at Westfield P ark in Westfield and the brighter skies at Conner Prairie Monday evening. Low clouds, calm winds and high relative humidity means haze and fog. It will thicken again tonight.

Sunshine has been stingy this month. December is the cloudiest month of the year annually in Indianapolis and December 2018 as been quite cloudy. The young month has produce on 27% of the possible sunshine.