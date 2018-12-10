More fog overnight; Cold pattern eases with milder pattern developing

SOME SUN FOR SOME MONDAY
More clouds and more fog. After some brighter skies Friday, Saturday and Sunday the clouds hang on Monday. I'm posting below the images from Ball State University in Muncie, Grand Park - The Sports Campus at Westfield Park in Westfield and the brighter skies at Conner Prairie Monday evening. Low clouds, calm winds and high relative humidity means haze and fog. It will thicken again tonight.
Sunshine has been stingy this month. December is the cloudiest month of the year annually in Indianapolis and December 2018 as been quite cloudy. The young month has produce on 27% of the possible sunshine.
FOG THICKENS TONIGHT
Fog and patchy freezing fog will develop again tonight into early Tuesday morning, be aware of potential travel hazards if out early Tuesday morning.
We've had seven consecutive days below normal and changes get underway starting Tuesday. A strengthening southwest breeze will mix drier air down to the surface dissipating fog and brightening the skies Tuesday.
TEMPS ON THE RISE
Temperature will return to near normal Tuesday (41°) and stay at or above normal for the next several days.
The next chance of wintry precipitation could come Wednesday as a warm front approaches. Once the front passes, milder air is expected to end the work week but a new threat for rainfall will arrive starting Thursday.
Longer range forecasts continue to support a much milder pattern over the coming two weeks. With the winter pattern to be dominated by El Nino, the milder trends are expressed by the latest Climate Prediction Center's 8 to 14 day temperature probability outlook.