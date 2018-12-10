× Person shot after attempted robbery at Dollar General in Cumberland

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities say a person was shot Monday night at a Dollar General store in Cumberland following an attempted robbery.

At around 8:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the store, located in the 12000 block of E. Washington St., on the report of a person shot.

At this time, the victim’s condition or suspect information is not available.

Cumberland police are handling the investigation.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

If you saw something, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.