Red Line station canopy installation to affect Meridian Street bus routes after Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– On or after Wednesday, December 26, temporary traffic lane restrictions will be necessary on Meridian Street at station locations to deliver and install the new Red Line station canopies.

Drivers should heed construction signs and flaggers to divert around temporary intersection closures as crews move the station canopies in place. Closures are expected to last no more than 4 hours and will take place during non-peak traffic hours between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day, weather permitting.

Information about all vehicle and pedestrian traffic changes along with updates for bus riders can be found at www.IndyGoRed.com and by calling 317-635-3344.