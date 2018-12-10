Siblings Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tayven Jackson embracing their lone season playing together at Center Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not always easy when siblings share a sport.

"Sometimes we bump heads in what we say but I am trying to do the best for him just trying to get him in the best position most of the time,” Center Grove senior Trayce Jackson-Davis said.

But for Trayce and younger half-brother Tayven Jackson, an opportunity to play this season together has brought them closer than ever.

"Up to this year, just even last year we were always fighting,” Trayce admitted. “But after we got the same school started hanging out a little more then things started clearing up."

"It helps us on the court because I know where he is going to be,” Tayven, a freshman guard for the Trojans, explained. “I know where to throw the ball at and where he's going to catch it at because we have been playing together our whole lives."

For Trayce, the IU commit and Mr. Basketball frontrunner, he's used to a family association with the game. His dad is former Pacer Dale Davis.

"Definitely carries an expectation,” Trayce added. “There's a target on your back most definitely. Kids want your best shot and just to prove you wrong. It just gets me to see the bigger picture to see what he did. He made it to the league played 16 years and that's just my goal just to get there."

But before Trayce gets to that next level, he's focused on using this season to help Tayven reach his potential.

"Having him on the team just brings a different energy,” Trayce said of his brother, three years younger. "His basketball IQ is really high too and those are things you're going to need to get better and he already has those attributes."

“It means a lot because we are always yelling at each other,” Tayven said. “He's never really said that to me, makes me feel good."

"I can't say it to him because then he gets a little bigheaded,” Trayce said jokingly.

Growing up competing against one another, pushing one another, they now share a common goal in their lone season of high school basketball.

"Definitely win a state championship,” Trayce said. “That's definitely our biggest goal not for us two but for our team everyone has worked hard put countless hours in the gym so they just deserve success."