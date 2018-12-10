Take a look at this: Couple donates everything to California firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tragic natural disaster inspires an incredible gesture of goodwill.

A California couple donated nearly everything they own to firefighters who lost their homes in the camp fire.

Kim Ringeisen is a former emergency responder and helped crews during the fire.

After seeing many firefighters lose their homes, Ringeisen and his wife rented a truck, filled it with nearly everything in their home and donated it to local firefighters.

The couple is now moving to North Carolina to start anew.

"I think it's good that if we can donate everything we have, we'll start over," Ringeisen said. "A good memory for us in how we helped."

Authorities in Michigan are warning drivers of the dangers of deer.

State police released dash cam video of a sergeant's close call with the animals.

In the video, you can see the vehicle is mere inches from an accident.

State police posted the video on Twitter as a warning for holiday travelers. It's all part of the agency's "Don't veer for deer" campaign which touts valuable tips for dealing with an encounter while driving.

More info can be found at the Michigan State Police website.

A South Dakota police dog got a new pair of snow boots for winter-- and as you can see, he is not so sure about them.

It's important to remember that pets get cold, just like humans.

So, if you take them out into the elements, make sure they're properly bundled up.