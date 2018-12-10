× Woman driving wrong direction causes serious crash in Mooresville, police say

MOORESVILLE, Ind. – A wrong-way driver on State Road 67 in Mooresville caused a serious crash early Monday morning.

The southbound lanes of State Road 67 are closed between Bridge St and Hadley Rd.

Police tell us the crash was caused by a woman traveling north in the southbound lanes.

She was taken to Methodist Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle she crashed into was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

Both of their conditions are unknown at the time.

The southbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 8 a.m. The northbound lanes are open.