Behind the Badge: A shift with one of the busiest firehouses in the Indianapolis Fire Department

Every day the men and women of the Indianapolis Fire Department put their lives on the line to serve their community.

Firehouse 27, located on the Eastside near 10th and Rural, is one of the busiest firehouses in the entire city. an average day could mean rushing out the door nearly 20 times. Last year, house 27 responded to calls for help more than 5100 times. They're on pace to surpass that total this year.

You come in here you get beat up, mentally, physically, whatever it might be. But 2-3 days later you come back to work again and you’re ready to do it again,” Captain Chris Major said.

For the IFD, and many fire departments across the country, fighting actual fires is now only a portion of their job. Most of the department's calls are medical related, at house 27, only about 15% of their calls are for actual fires.

“We could have a shooting, a stabbing, a heart attack, an overdose, we get it all around here,” firefighter Scott Lebherz said.

Despite the unpredictability of the job, each member of house 27 agrees that there is no other job they would rather have, a response likely to be echoed across fire departments nationwide.

“ I don’t know how I could do anything else,” Captain Major said.