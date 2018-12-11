Central Indiana cutting ties with the cold with milder pattern emerging

A warm front will spread clouds east throughout the night and thicken before sunrise. It will be a noticeably milder night as the southwest breeze keeps temperature up 15-degrees warmer than last night. As the milder air rides in from the west later tonight, there is a slight chance of some very spotty, light wintry mix toward sunrise. Temperature will likely dip and hold near freezing overnight and if any precipitation does develop it could create some slick spots by sunrise. We are monitoring trends and at this time it does look like it would be very localized. After sunrise Wednesday, it will be breezy and milder with a high temperature forecast in the middle 40s.