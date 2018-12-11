× Cumberland man killed during armed robbery at Dollar General hailed as hero by his family

CUMBERLAND, Ind. – A Cumberland man is being called a hero by his loved ones after he was shot and killed Monday night.

Police say 37-year-old Gregory Raley was simply an innocent customer at a Dollar General when he was shot and killed by an armed robber.

Police arrested two suspects, a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old. Both are facing possible robbery and murder charges.

Walking into the Dollar General in Cumberland to buy some toothache relief cream, while her fiancé Gregory Raley stayed outside in the car, Andrea Manning found herself in the middle of an armed robbery Monday night.

Police say two men robbed the store at gunpoint and as one of the thieves tried to leave, Raley went to the front door to make sure Manning was okay.

“When the suspect opened the door, Greg was standing there like, ‘Listen. Where’s my old lady at?’” said Manning. “And then he got shot. He was standing at the door.”

Manning says Raley worked as a tree trimmer and did all sorts of odd jobs. She says Raley died trying to protect her from the thieves.

“I’m angry. I’m angry and I’m sad,” said Manning. “He’s a hero. He died protecting me.”

Police quickly arrested two teenage suspects as they tried to run away. One local attorney says murder charges against suspects over 12 years of age can be waived into adult court with the potential for much tougher penalties.

“The person would be treated differently between juvenile court which is a court of rehabilitation versus adult court which is a court of punishment,” said attorney Ralph Staples.

The fatal robbery marked the fifth Dollar General robbery in Marion County in three days.

On Saturday, a Dollar General was robbed on 21st Street.

On Sunday, another store on Shadeland was targeted.

Then on Monday night investigators say two men robbed a location on Arlington, while police arrested two other teens, a 15 and 16 year old, for robbing a Dollar General store on Emerson.

It’s not clear if any of the cases are connected, but the violence has some Dollar General shoppers on edge.

‘It kind of just makes you think people have to seriously just have no heart to just go to the store and kill somebody dead,” said shopper Amanda Blanford.

Ultimately, it’ll be up to the Marion County prosecutor’s office to file criminal charges in the case, including waiving the 14-year-old into the adult system.