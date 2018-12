LAWRENCE, Ind. – The front of a Dollar General store collapsed in Lawrence on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the store in the 8000 block of Pendleton Pike shortly after 4 p.m.

Photos submitted by a viewer show the awning of building on the ground and at least one vehicle hit.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the collapse or if there are any injuries involved.

