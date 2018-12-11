× FFA Convention to be held in Indianapolis through 2031

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The National FFA Convention and Expo will remain in the Circle City through 2031, the organization announced Tuesday.

The event has been held in Indianapolis since 2016. In 2018, the convention brought in an estimated $39.8 million in economic impact. More than 67,000 people attended.

“We are proud to keep the National FFA Convention &Expo in Indianapolis,” said Mark Poeschl, National FFA chief executive officer. “The city has extended its very best brand of Hoosier hospitality to our members for many years, and we are very pleased that our convention will remain here through 2031.”

The event uses several downtown landmarks including Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Convention Center and the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“The National FFA Convention & Expo, much like the National FFA headquarters, is right at home here in Indiana,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb. “Indiana is ready and committed to support this event and welcome with open arms the 67,000 FFA members and guests who will come to our capital city each of the next nine years. Today’s news confirms that Indiana’s reputation is strong and growing stronger, and I appreciate FFA’s commitment to build on our already-robust agricultural heritage in the coming years.”