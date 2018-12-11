HopCat to rename ‘Crack Fries’ after community feedback

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– HopCat says feedback from customers, staff and the community has prompted them to change the name of a fan-favorite menu item.

“Crack Fries” are described on HopCat’s menu as follows: “Beer battered fries sprinkled with our signature cracked black pepper seasoning. Served with a side of warm cheese sauce for dipping.”

The company says Food Network Magazine placed them in the top 10 list for best french fries in America.

On Monday, BarFly Ventures CEO Mark Gray posted a blog saying it was time to change the product’s name.

“We chose the name more than 11 years ago as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning, without consideration for those the drug negatively affected,” he said. “We were wrong.

“The crack epidemic and the lasting impact on those it affects is not funny and never was.”

Gray says the name doesn’t align with the company’s values and he thanked guests, employees and community members for alerting him.

A new name for the fries hasn’t been announced. Gray says they are re-printing menus in mid-January and the new name will be on that menu.

“Rest assured, the recipe and ingredients are not changing, only the name,” he said.