Indianapolis Colts waive tight end Erik Swoope

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with one of their successful transitional players.

Erik Swoope, who developed from power forward at the University of Miami to a pass-catching NFL tight end, was waived Tuesday. Considering the fluid nature of the roster in the closing weeks of the season, it’s possible Swoope could return at some point.

There was no immediate corresponding move to fill his spot on the 53-player roster.

Swoope appeared in 24 games, six as a starter, over the past four seasons. He initially signed with the Colts in March 2014 after completing a four-year career with the Hurricanes’ basketball team. Swoope spent his first season on the Colts’ practice squad.

In 24 games, the 6-4, 255-pounder caught 23 passes for 384 yards and four touchdowns. Swoope had eight receptions for 87 yards and three TDs this season while appearing in seven games. His availability and effectiveness has been limited by a knee injury.

Swoope’s departure probably is a sign tight end Mo Alie-Cox is ready to return to the lineup. Alie-Cox has missed the last three games with an calf injury.