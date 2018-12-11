IPS names interim superintendent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis Public Schools is making history with its interim superintendent selection. Aleesia Johnson is the current Deputy Superintendent for Academics and the first African American woman chosen to lead the district. She stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to discuss her priorities after she takes over for Dr. Lewis Ferebee.
Aleesia Johnson named IPS interim superintendent; first African-American woman to lead district
