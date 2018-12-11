× Spirit Airlines launching daily, nonstop flights out of Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Spirit Airlines announced plans to launch nonstop flights out of the Indianapolis International Airport.

The airline will offer nonstop daily flights to Las Vegas and Orlando starting on March 14, 2019. Also, they will start nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach on May 2.

“We’ve been looking at Indianapolis for a while, but a lot of it has to do with our growth and when we’re ready. Once we get the planes, once we get the infrastructure in place to expand. When we do that we look for another city, a city that has an expansion rate that is really quite substantial here in this economy,” said Derek Dombrowski, Spirit Airlines Spokesperson.

Eleven other airlines offer an average of 145 daily flights to 51 nonstop destinations out of Indianapolis International Airport.